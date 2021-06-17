The new Innovation Center at the west end of Jefferson Street is the finest piece of public architecture done in Winchester in the past 100 years, since the completion of Handley High School in 1923. Kelly Callahan and her team at VMDO Architects in Charlottesville took the former John Kerr School building, which was non-descript, and turned it into an unpretentious architectural gem. Borrowing heavily from the reknown Bauhaus style of the 1920s, VMDO crafted a design of bold, clean lines in which form follows function, inviting students into a building where work gets done in a no-nonsense fashion, within a welcoming environment. What could be better for what is fundamentally a hands-on, vo-tech school? I urge my fellow citizens of Winchester squarely to face the Innovation Center from Jefferson Street and imagine an elegant painting by Piet Mondrian (one of the Bauhaus masters) embedded in the tableau. This is what great public architecture is all about — function and beauty, leading to a respectful public pride.
With the completion of the Innovation Center, we have an academical corridor, with Jefferson Street connecting the original Handley and the new center. Handley is pure Jeffersonian classicism and the center is pure Bauhaus modernism, radically different, yet providing a satisfying intellectual and emotional balance. It is extraordinary, something for which we should all be grateful, that we are blessed with this corridor, to serve our students and delight our citizens.
