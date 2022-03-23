Public Defender Tim Coyne is abusing his office. Rather than zealously defending his client, Timothy Neal, he is engaged in a long-standing public crusade to tear down the Confederate War Memorial in front of the Clarke County Courthouse.
Mr. Coyne speciously claims that Mr. Neal, a Black man, cannot get a fair trial with the statue in place, demanding that it either be moved or there must be a change of venue for the trial. This is nonsense. Black litigants, criminal and civil, have received fair trials in the Clarke County Courthouse for decades.
Mr. Coyne’s claim is also insulting. It is insulting to Clarke County residents, who Mr. Coyne assumes are closet racists who will readily convict a Black man because they pass a statue on their way into the Courthouse. It is insulting to the memory of the dead, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country. And it insulting to the Turner Ashby Camp’s (Sons of Confederate Veterans), who Mr. Coyne’s assistant gratuitously insulted solely for their dedication to the history and memory of their forebears.
An attorney’s job is to defend their client’s interests. Mr. Coyne is engaged, not in the defense of Mr. Neal, but in the politics of “woke” leftism, seeking to “cancel” history with which he disagrees. It is a disgraceful display.
Mr. Coyne, please stop now. Represent Mr. Neal and leave history and politics to others.
Glen Franklin Koontz is a Berryville lawyer representing Turner Ashby Camp in litigation to obtain the Confederate statue.
