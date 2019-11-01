This upcoming Election Day, Nov. 5, the residents of Winchester will have the opportunity to vote for Circuit Court Clerk. Tara Ford Helsley, Winchester resident, graduate of Handley High School, graduate of Shenandoah University, and 17-year employee of the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, has all the right qualities required for this position.
Her level of knowledge, experience, and desire to the right thing for Winchester, makes her perfect for the position as Circuit Court Clerk. Tara has an the ability to make people comfortable, while taking the time to solve a problem or address an issue. The services of this office, demand integrity and trust. As a 17-year trusted employee, working with the public in the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Tara has the right background for this position.
Tara has all the right qualities for the election to Circuit Court Clerk. Nov. 5, Election Day, please make sure YOU VOTE for Tara Ford Helsley for Circuit Court Clerk.
