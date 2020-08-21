Integrity in government
I would like to see more transparency and accountability at ALL levels of government; we’ve all seen what damage is done by the lack of integrity shown by some of our elected officials currently and in the past.
Irina Khanin, the candidate for Delegate of District 29, has pointed out that Virginia is one of the 10 worst states for anti-corruption measures per the Coalition For Integrity.
It is refreshing to hear Irina will work to strengthen (and enforce) laws about the establishment and scope of ethics agencies and the powers they have. We should know who our elected officials are accepting gifts from and who their ‘clients’ are; Irina feels, as I do, that transparency is important and we should be able to trust the people we elect.
Marcy Stoots
Lake Frederick
