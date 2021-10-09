I live in Virginia right off of Interstate 81 in the City of Winchester. Years ago, I traveled 81 all the time and there never seemed to be a problem. Over the years, the population has grown and more cars are traveling to work. There are also vacationers along with truckers loading merchandise in the south to travel north — which means there are a lot of trucks traveling 81.
West Virginia widened their part of 81 about five years ago. What has happened that Virginia can't do the same? If in time the state decides to do this, start at West Virginia and go south. It seems like most accidents are happening on 81 near the West Virginia line.
I refuse to travel I-81. If I have to go north for shopping at Rutherford Crossing, I will travel 37 to their location. Something has to be done and done real soon. People are getting killed and injured because the Virginia Department of Transportation has not added more lanes on 81.
I would love to see something in the works come January 2022. I am sure it would make everyone happy. Just don't say "we are going to do this." Get started and do it.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
