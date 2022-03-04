Investing in education is good for everyone
Frederick County is booming. We’ve all read the headlines and seen the new construction projects cropping up all over the county.
Year over year, according to the Frederick County Popular Annual Financial Report, Frederick County experienced a growing population, rising per capita income levels, rising taxable property values, and falling unemployment. This is even weathering the storm of challenges posed by 2020 and 2021, so please, everyone give yourself a pat on the back.
This growth speaks to the resilience of our community and, to an extent, is a reflection of confidence in our community — confidence on the part of investors, businesses, and citizens. Confidence that can be imparted upon people who might be considering a move to the area.
However, that confidence is not freely given. It must be earned. Investing in our public schools, I would argue, is not only laudable, but also an efficient means of putting our tax dollars back to work for us — literally. Investing in our schools puts money directly back into the community because our school system is one of the largest employers in the county. Our dollars also support affordable before- and after-school programs that provide engaging extracurricular opportunities for our children while allowing parents to work outside of the home.
All of this makes our community an appealing site for relocation. Austerity might be all the rage these days, but some things are always worth the money. Our public schools are one of them.
Christie Jett Cross Junction
