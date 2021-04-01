Handley Regional Library System is joining libraries across the U.S. to celebrate National Library Week April 4-10, 2021. This week is sponsored by the American Library Association highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and communities.
Libraries serve their communities in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the pandemic caused by COVID-19, staff at Handley Regional Library System, which consists of Bowman Library, Clarke County Library, and Handley Library, have been on the public front lines and behind the scenes to meet the needs of our community. From access to at-home learning tools, mobile Wifi devices for internet, streaming movies, resources to help with careers and job search, and virtual programs – we are making sure our communities have access to library services in all environments.
Some will say libraries are no longer relevant. I challenge anyone who has not visited their local library recently to experience everything we have to offer – either in person or online in our 24/7 Digital Library. I guarantee your opinion will change.
Immediately you will experience a staff dedicated to meeting the needs of our community. Many have dedicated their entire career to serving our patrons. Library workers go above and beyond to ensure that everyone, including marginalized, underserved populations in our own neighborhoods, have access to services that transform lives and support lifelong learning.
Come join Handley Regional Library System as we celebrate our services and highlight the invaluable staff and resources the library system offers.
(2) comments
We have a great library system!
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.