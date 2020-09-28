Irina has my vote
As families begin to settle into the cold months, we ponder the stability of our leadership in the whirlwind of a worldwide pandemic. Who has what it takes to bring a sense of dedication and understanding for future generations of Virginia?
None other than IRINA!
Irina has hit local streets supporting a transparent and responsive leadership allowing citizens to have a voice in government.
As former Soviet Union refugee, Irina knows the struggles of major uncertainty and the misuse of power by leaders. She is determined to focus on improving the lives of ALL citizens while also guaranteeing their rights, freedoms and voices!
As child advocacy attorney, Irina supports educational systems which take the child’s wellbeing, gifts, and talents into consideration. She believes in strong educational systems which equip students for future college and technical education.
As member of the Northwestern Community Services Board, Irina promotes the expansion of mental and behavioral health services especially for families with fewer economic resources. This is paramount in the midst of a pandemic.
Most importantly, Irina understands environmental protection and the changes necessary for a reduced impact in carbon footprint by supporting energy programs that invest in CLEAN wind and solar technologies. She is dedicated to protecting Virginia Farms from nearby industries which could pollute water supply.
As kind steward of the earth, Irina knows WATER IS LIFE!
Successful environmental protection starts with strong, MINDFUL leadership which is precisely why Irina has my vote in the 2020 Election!
God speed, Virginia!
Andrea Dove Winchester
