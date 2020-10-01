I am pleased to see Irina Khanin, candidate for delegate to Virginia's 29th District, focused on issues that are (or should be) important to all of us who live in the Shenandoah Valley and adjoining region. Her main concerns (broadband, post-pandemic economic recovery, transparency in government, education funding) are all important, but I'd like to acknowledge her for addressing environmental protection, a subject seemingly overlooked by many. We need to move forward with state laws and regulations, along with public participation, in keeping pollution in check and preserving our natural resources, as Federal regulatory agencies have recently lost much of their ability to do so.
Irina recognizes this as one more opportunity for us all to work together for the future good and safeguard the environment that touches us all. Her resolution to stay on top of the most pressing issues that affect us as a community, to solve our problems with everyone's involvement, and to draw us together instead of dividing us, demonstrates the kind of character and integrity she has. Whatever your individual concerns are, I believe Irina Khanin to be a person who will represent and provide ALL of her constituents with dedication and service.
