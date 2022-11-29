I find it ironic, disappointing, and hypocritical that it took an election shellacking for Republicans in power to finally change their opinion of former President Donald Trump.
Now that Trump is viewed as not good for winning elections, many Trumpers in power (including some prominent Evangelical Christians) are finally turning their backs on him. Their support for Trump was merely transactional. He was a means to their ends — no matter what, including sacrificing democracy to stay in power. The actions of those Trumpers remaining in office should be kept under scrutiny and called out vigorously for any attempts to impinge on our rights and democracy.
Carole Ann King
Frederick County
