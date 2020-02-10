Is Frederick County operating efficiently?
Within the last year the Frederick County Board of Supervisors has turned down two companies’ requests to locate here, which has resulted in the county losing $1 million annual revenue.
Mr. Gene Fisher has proposed a 5-cent tax increase on real estate. Some homeowners have seen a tax increase the past three years. Next year is reassessment time again, with another tax increase possible.
I have lived in Frederick County all of my life. It appears some of the supervisors are not concerned about the taxpayers on limited income. How much longer will I be able to live in Frederick County?
Mr. Fisher was instrumental in lowering the airplane tax to 1 cent. I pay $4.86 per $100 on my 20-year-old car. I am sure most people who own a car, truck, or RV would gladly pay the 1-cent tax rate.
If the 37 new employees are funded, 23 new employees from last year, that would be 60 more employees added to the payroll in two years. Some of the supervisors are not doing their due diligence to find out if all these positions are really needed.
An increase in money for outside agencies is also in the budget. Frederick County taxpayers have already contributed to these agencies through the federal and state taxes. Why burden taxpayers more?
WAKE UP FREDERICK COUNTY TAXPAYERS. Is the Frederick County government as efficient as it could be?
Rosalie Lewis Frederick County
