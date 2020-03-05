Surely it is just me, but have you all noticed the peculiar, lost look that Joe Biden presents these days, not to mention his incoherent ramblings that are more pronounced today than years passed? Just listen to his misinterpreted rendition of the Constitution this week in South Carolina: "We hold these truths to be self-evident," Mr. Biden, said. "All men and women created … by the - you know - you know the thing." Even his supporters looked bewildered.
I pray that the Democrat elites are not playing the same, foolish and failing game that the Hollywood elites participated in with Harvey Weinstein. Most liberal elites knew Mr. Weinstein was taking advantage of women with his sexual misconduct behaviors, but looked the other way due to his perceived wealth, power and influence. Women at large were targets of his sexual exploitation because no one dared grow a spine and speak up for the innocent, or to correct such egregious acts.
Is this same phenomenon occurring with the political party ignoring the loss of memory and rude behavior exhibited by Joe Biden where he called a young college female student a "lying dog face pony soldier" on National television? Can someone's rage over one man, cause us to overlook the incompetence of another that could one day rule our nation? If so, we are doomed for irrational - radical changes that only benefit the radicals.
(4) comments
I (almost) feel sorry for the Democratic Party. The party “of the people.” It is now the party of racial division, religious bigotry, gender confusion, and anger. Mr. Schumer would have been your strongest pick. Y’all missed the boat. The American people fear you because of the division you promote.
Atlantic magazine last month carried an intimate article about Joe Biden's lifelong struggle with stammering. His recurrent urge to change his speech to words that are easier for him to pronounce often result in broken sentences. For better or worse, Joe Biden is America's best bet to return to a nation where fairness, decency and tolerance reign again.
No, the best bet for fairness, decency, and tolerance is to vote OUT the demiekrats in charge of the House, to keep Republicans in charge of the Senate, and to re-elect Trump. Mr. Lying Dog Face Horse Soldier can return to his basket weaving.
Projection at its finest dude. But, I will say, keep talking about Uncle Joe's brain and that will enable us to focus on a bigger dementia issue that we see daily in the white house. I do agree age is an issue; let's have Joe, Bernie, and Trump have a detailed cognitive function exam, at the very least, how about that? Independent doctors of course. But if you just continue to focus on Joe, I think, and hope, it will come around to bite you.
