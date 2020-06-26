Adrian O’Connor’s commentary in the June 24th edition of The Star regarding Shenandoah University’s removal of Harry F. Byrd Jr.’s name from its business school raises many excellent points, all of which focus on what heretofore has been a central feature of our American culture: redemption. Harry Byrd committed the sin of racism early in his life, then made a series of continuous gestures to redeem himself by serving the entire community later in his life. I have no idea whether Senator Byrd viewed his acts as atonement, but clearly his desire to do good for all overcame his early racism.
It would appear, however, that SU’s President, Tracy Fitzsimmons, and 2,500 members of the cancel culture will not grant Senator Byrd’s redemption. Increasingly, our culture demands constant apology and never-ending acts of contrition, but it barricades the path to redemption. Doing so burdens both the individual and the society to which he or she belongs, allowing neither to evolve into a higher, better way of existence. No society, culture, or religion can long survive if it does not offer redemption to its members, for we are but human.
Of course, I noticed that Shenandoah University hasn’t given back the money that ole Harry donated over the years. But then, Harry’s dead, and this will stay the cancel culture mob from Dr. Fitzsimmons’ door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.