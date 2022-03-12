Do any of these acts uphold any of the Board of Supervisors' core values, namely concerning stewardship, leadership, and cooperation?
March 10, 2021: Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) presented a 20-minute slideshow about Frederick County Public Schools' Deep Equity program. He claimed to be in possession of a roster of students as well as homework materials from a supposed indoctrination session. Not a single document has ever been confirmed to exist.
November 2, 2021: Supervisor Graber decided to act as an observer on Election Day. He proceeded to harass poll watchers, resulting in a call to the sheriff to dispatch deputies. The deputies advised him to be respectful despite his proclaimed innocence peppered with defiance. He doubled down the next day informing Sheriff Millholland that he would “throw the deputy under the bus” and threatening legal action against the Sheriff’s Office.
March 10, 2022: After a brief interchange with School Board Member Brian Hester, Supervisor Graber appeared to mutter “sh--head.” When a motion to return to order was made by Board Member Ellen White, Mr. Graber scoffed, argued, and indecorously dismissed himself from the meeting in total defiance of the chairmen of both boards, who carried on in excellent order without him.
How long will Shawn Graber continue to abuse the patience of the board and the voters of Frederick County? When is there to be an end of that unbridled audacity of his?
Bryan Nuri
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.