Is this what we’re going to get from City Council’s new leaders?
Elections have consequences. The consequence of our most recent election in Winchester is a vastly outnumbered Republican presence on our City Council. It appears that this new majority has emboldened the leadership in our city to do what they please.
Most recently the Mayor, Vice Mayor and a newly appointed Democratic council member attended a public event to present a well-earned proclamation from the City of Winchester to Shenandoah University, Valley Health and Lord Fairfax Health District for their outstanding work in vaccine distribution. Very noticeably there were no Republican representatives at this meeting, and it turns out they were not alerted to the meeting at all, is possibly in violation of state law on public meetings. (Va. Code § 2.02-3701)
Is this what we are going to get from our new representatives going forward? Or at some point are they going to understand they are accountable to all the people they represent? Are they going to use their majority to continue to push their agenda, as well as willfully ignoring their Republican colleagues, or will they see that they represent all the citizens of Winchester, including those who have a different viewpoint? Rules for the conduct of our officials are set in place to protect all citizens. Ignoring those rules, particularly the ones concerning the ability of the public to see and participate in their governance, is in direct violation of our rights as citizens in this democratic Republic we call the United States.
Carolyn Frye Winchester
That’s the problem with you Republicans: the only words you know are radical and leftist. Actually, the majority of Democrats are moderate. I believe the majority of Republicans are moderate and not ultra right religious conservatives.
Your wailing, clothes ripping, and wallowing in conspiracies is getting old. Words like radical or leftist are meant to cause alarm or fear. It appears this is all you have. How about ideas, discussions, compromise? Unfortunately, you don’t stop all this wailing long enough to get anything done.
Yes, Ms. Frye, elections have consequences. You lost. The majority of citizens in Winchester voted for the Democrats for various reasons. You whine about an award presentation. Is that any worse than the governor of Georgia surrounded by white male Republican representatives, sign in voting suppression laws aimed specifically at minority communities while a black woman legislator who knocks on the door is arrested?
You Republicans need to stop throwing stones. For the next few years, you will not have your way. Remember, there are a lot of people in this city and in this country who are very glad to see the Republicans gone.
Democrats? Don't you mean socialist? The socialist in City Hall only care about power and control.
Except it's not. While it may make for a convenient insult, "socialist" is fundamentally misused by radical right conservatives. Described as "a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole." it begs the question 'which of our local enterprises are owned and controlled by the government?' Valley Health, Shenandoah University, Rubbermaid, Trex, Walmart, Martins, Kohls-- none of these are directly owned & operated by City Hall.
