We moved to Winchester in 1984 and chose the city versus the county because of the quality of the schools at that time.
Our three sons graduated from John Handley High School and went on to have good college experiences. Two of three sons and their families live in the city.
We enjoyed living in Winchester because of a reasonable real estate tax, reasonable utilities, and available amenities.
Fast forward to 2022 ... an unrealistic, unfair, and extraordinary increase in personal property taxes based on the ridiculously inflated values of cars and trucks. What's been done to ameliorate this? Absolutely nothing that anyone can see right now!
Fast forward to 2023 ... the arrival by mail of a real estate reassessment notice heralding a 35% increase, a bump of more than $1,000 in real estate taxes. Add to this increased water and sewer rates which will soon include a rain tax, or tax on rainwater run-off from hard surfaces of property you own.
I think the City of Winchester is out of control. I think the City Council has forgotten who they represent. I just don't get it! We are retired and living on a fixed income. Continued rate and tax increases are forcing us to rethink living in Winchester. Maybe somewhere else nearby will welcome us warmly because as it now stands we are getting the cold shoulder from the City of Winchester.
John Smith
