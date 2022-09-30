Why are there no bike lanes on South Pleasant Valley Road and Parkway Avenue?
I wonder why city officials did not consider installing bike lanes on each curbside of these roads versus narrowing the lanes and installing basically a dead area in the middle of the road?
How does separating opposite flowing traffic slow it down? Would it not slow down opposite-flowing traffic by putting them closer together with no dead space, and installing bike lanes on both curb sides?
Does the city want to be bike-friendly or not?
Jeff Milburn
Winchester
