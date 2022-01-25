Virginians are proud of our incredible public schools, and we should be. We have some of the best public schools in the country and our public schools rank in the top five nationally for quality and safety.
Our public schools are also wonderful reflections of our communities, even when there are challenging differences in ideas about the details of public education.
I would hate to lose that community identity, our local control of public schools, and the ability to have a say in how our taxpayer dollars are spent on educating our children.
That public say would be threatened if bills pending in the legislature to expand charter schools are passed. Right now, only our school districts decide where a charter school pops up. If these bills are passed, politicians will be the deciders.
It doesn’t matter where you are in Virginia, I am sure we all agree that we should be empowered to make our own decisions about our public schools and whether we want charter schools. Our strong sense of local control integrates parents into the education process that has created a successful and thriving recipe millions of students benefit from each year.
But two new bills, supported by the governor would strip us of local control over our public education and hand that power over to unaccountable boards and their own motives. Senate Bill 125 and House Bill 356 would create regional charter school boards that are appointed through political connections.
Mary Tedrow
Frederick County
Good points, Ms. Tedrow!
