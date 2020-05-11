Thursday’s edition had a breath of fresh, enlightened air — a column by Dr. Robert Reich. “Reopening strategy will be lethal” makes dire predictions of what the administration will do to get Trump re-elected. Their thought is get the economy running again and voters will forget the needless delays acknowledging the pandemic, the lies, the refusal to coordinate obtaining critical supplies, lack of testing, etc. Oh, yes, and the 1.32 million cases of COVID-19 and most importantly the 78,000 American deaths. Voters, they think, will forget all that as long as they can get back to work such as it will be. Reich predicts that one of the administration’s ploys will be to remove future income supports so people, however afraid of dying, will be forced to go back to work. Pretty harsh claim, right? In the May 9th Winchester Star on the lower front page is the article titled, “Trump says ‘no rush’ on more aid as jobless crisis grows”! Bizarrely, a headline in the same edition says “Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since 1930s”. Clearly Trump is in major panic mode over national polls. He’s willing to do anything to win re-election even over the greatly-heightened death toll of Americans. His sycophants among the Republicans in Congress will follow his every lead. America is in for one frightening future.
David Shore
Winchester
(5) comments
It is just plain obvious that the Democrats are using this virus and shutdown to hurt the economy and damage Trump's re-election chances. The Democrats do not care how many get hurt in the process. Collateral damage to them. Whatever it takes to remove a duly elected President.
Ignoring something like this, denying grim possibilities, why are we surprised. His desperation for reelection is not about us. He knows he'll likely be indicted by the state of NY.
"indicted by the state of NY"... lol. Like Sisyphus, the Lefties just can't stop. Yes, please keep indicting Trump! Lord knows you don't want to pay attention to what's going on with the Flynn case. Also, good job not holding Cuomo responsible for his decisions that likely resulted in many unnecessary deaths. Here's a question (hint - it's rhetorical): Is there anything that ISN'T Trump's fault?
Better question for Trumpians like yourself, Doc: Is there anything that IS?
I’m pretty sure it was Trump himself just last week who attempted to blame Obama and his administration for this virus which didnt exist at that time...but keep telling us these laughable delusions of yours. We all need a chuckle and have nothing if not free time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.