As a resident of Frederick County, I am disappointed at the current Board of Supervisors' failed governance and activities outside of its charter. The supervisors have wasted time and resources on their own political agendas, resolutions and proclamations that are not in the best interests of our citizens.
It is time for a change of elected representatives on the Board of Supervisors. It is time for someone who can provide public service and good governance. It is time to elect Richard Kennedy.
Richard Kennedy has served our community as a member of various committees focusing on education, transportation and commerce. He has proven to be a good leader and will focus on positive change for Frederick County. Richard will listen to the point of view of others and will treat them with respect.
We need Richard Kennedy — and others like him — to provide leadership for our county that is consensus-oriented, transparent, equitable, fair and inclusive.
I urge the residents of the Shawnee District to vote for Ricard Kennedy.
Tom Webber
Frederick County
Richard will be a great member of the Board of Supervisors. His common-sense, moderate values are just what we need as we move Frederick County forward. The current Board, composed of extreme right-wing Trumpers, has shown that it is more interested in squabbling than in governance. It's time for a change. Please vote for Richard Kennedy.
