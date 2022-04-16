Dear readers and Frederick County Parks and Recreation:
I have received a great many comments on my request to modify the age brackets for the Apple Blossom 10K!
I would like to send my thanks for the rapid ending of "race discrimination," as many of the older runners now have the chance to gain recognition of their efforts and accomplishments.
"You don't stop playing because you grow old — you grow old because you stop playing."
Please support the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department by volunteering to help. Go to their website for more information.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Janet Hughes
Frederick County
