I read with interest the article "Firm proposes downtown garage, seeks tax break" and just sat staring at my paper and shaking my head.
Why doesn't the City/EDA just give the parcel away to a (supposed) developer and tell them we'll pay to build anything they want to put on the site? Tax rebates for 15 years to subsidize a garage that will be LEASED to private tenants (who will be paying for the honor of parking in said subsidized spaces)? And the only word from the developer is "If this financial gap cannot be filled, Cameron Square will not be built"?
You've got to be kidding me? This property has been mismanaged by the City/EDA ever since I relocated to Winchester, so why not just put the icing on the cake by succumbing to this most recent "take it or leave it" threat from a developer? I understand the importance of public-private partnerships and recognize this site may need just that in order to get going.
That said, this seems more than just a bit one-sided since the city would effectively be paying for the garage on the promise of future revenues from the shopping and eating habits of the new residents (they better be shopping and eating a lot if they're going to generate nearly $1.5 million in ADDITIONAL, NEW tax revenue).
Come on, EDA, you got us into this mess; it's not on us to bail you out.
