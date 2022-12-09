Thank you to Brian Brehm and Jeff Taylor for visiting Winchester Rehabilitation Center (WRC) for the Dec. 7 feature story on the comprehensive medical rehabilitation our amazing team has provided for 30 years at our inpatient facility on Cork Street. We were touched that Ms. Kelly reached out to you to share her gratitude for our role in her remarkable recovery from a recent stroke.
It truly takes a village to help our patients meet and exceed their goals at WRC and I want to take a minute to also acknowledge the staff on the nursing unit and all the roles critical to the around-the-clock care we offer our inpatients. While the therapy gym is where the “action” is, our patients actually spend more time on the inpatient unit, where nurses support their often-complex medical needs and therapy goals, in consultation with physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians. Our staff serve as cheerleaders, problem solvers, and family educators, guiding patients through a physically and emotionally trying time as they work to regain function and accept new realities. We are so grateful for our well-credentialed, purpose-driven and compassionate team and are very proud to be able to offer this level of care locally. We appreciate you reminding the community that we continue to serve the region.
Jessica Watson
Valley Health, rehabilitation services director
