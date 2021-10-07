It’s a clear choice, Shawnee District
In the Shawnee District of Frederick County, we have three options for supervisor, but the choice for me is clear.
I want a supervisor that understands the board has four functions. The job description is clearly defined at fcva.us/departments/board-of-supervisors. “Functions of the Board of Supervisors include making land use decisions, establishing growth and development policies, setting operational policies, and reviewing and adopting the County’s operational and capital budgets. …”
I want a supervisor that knows how dysfunctionality and chaos ensue when board members lose sight of their true obligation.
I want a supervisor that respects the decisions made by the twenty-nine subcommittees.
I want a supervisor that can offer a voice of reason in a cool, calm, and informative way.
I want the Board of Supervisors to get media recognition for accomplishments, not drama.
I believe Richard Kennedy shares these principles, so he gets my vote.
Ken Kovach Frederick County
