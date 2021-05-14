Since Josh Ludwig jumped into the Board of Supervisors race, I have had the opportunity to hear him speak and to speak with him on multiple occasions. Ludwig is committed to transparency when it comes to where our tax dollars are being spent and what our children are being taught in schools.
As a taxpayer in Frederick County, I want Josh Ludwig on the Board of Supervisors because he will think critically, ask questions, and vote in the best interest of his constituents, We the People.
At a time when when many of our rights are being eroded at the state and national levels, it’s critical that we elect Josh to stand up to the overreach. Josh Ludwig is committed to lower taxes, to budget transparency, and to our rights as citizens and local business owners. I urge the residents of the Shawnee District to vote for Josh Ludwig on May 15th in the Republican primary from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Millwood Station.
