My comment is regarding a letter under "Your Views" on Tuesday's editorial page titled “Beware of a wolf in sheep's clothing." I applaud her opinion that we should be aware and cautious of those voices on the Board of Supervisors who are calling our elected officials in Virginia “tyrants.” My comment is directed at those supervisors. Please show us, the public, the evidence used as the basis for those serious charges. It is so easy to throw out spurious serious charges without producing any evidence and many times those words are accepted as truth when they are empty without evidence.

Ruth White

Kernstown

In Jan of 2019, when democrats gained full power in Va, one of the first things they did was go for a gun grab of "assault weapons". In the initial version of the bill, there was a provision that legal gun owners, after either being force to register their weapons, submit to a "buyback" or just plain hand them over, would be also forced to "demonstrate compliance".

Fortunately, the gun grab was defeated, but only because there were two democrat Senators from rural districts that voted against it.

"Demonstrate compliance". Sounds a little tyrannical, don't you think? But that's the way unfettered democrats think

Asking for proof and then dismissing any proof provided is a great way to engage in critical thinking! Fascinating to watch the Prog-Left cult groupthink as they can do nothing but project onto others the exact accusations of which they are guilty. [lol]

Ms. White, haven’t you learned now that Republicans don’t need proof or evidence. They can just lie with abandon.

Trump has established a cult of lies and conspiracies. That’s all it is. People are gullible, uninformed, and easily led enough to believe it. That’s the really sad part.

Journey2goremtns1
Journey2goremtns1

"Ms. White, haven’t you learned now that Republicans don’t need proof or evidence. They can just lie with abandon.

Trump has established a cult of lies and conspiracies. That’s all it is. People are gullible, uninformed, and easily led enough to believe it. That’s the really sad part." Your Marxist - communist - socialist party would be proud of you....The perfect party drone!

