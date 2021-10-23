I strongly recommend Theo Theologis for the Board of Supervisors' Stonewall District seat.
I lived in the Stonewall District from 2008 until very recently. My family was the fifth house that moved into Snowden Bridge. Over the past 13 years, I’ve seen Snowden Bridge grow from five to 1,000 homes, the quarry triple in size, and traffic on Route 11 and Old Charles Town Road grow tenfold. But I haven’t seen any infrastructure developed to support that growth. No wonder everyone in this part of the district, inside and outside of Snowden Bridge, is frustrated.
We moved to this area because of the county’s conservative values and the quality of life. But our past supervisors have done nothing to maintain them.
Stonewall voters, it is time for change at the board level. Stonewall residents need a supervisor who is going to speak up for us. We need someone with new ideas and a long-term vision for our area.
Everyone knows how deeply Theo cares about the community and that is why many neighbors reach out to Theo with their concerns. He has always taken time to listen and advocate for us.
Our area will continue to grow and the problems will grow with it, unless we take action. Theo is the type that takes action.
Let’s not waste any more time with the same old. Let’s take action and improve our area. I encourage all Stonewall district residents to vote for Theo Theologis. It’s time for change! Vote Theo!
Sandy Babbitt
Frederick County
