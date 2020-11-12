If we are to believe that the election results are fake and there were illegal votes cast, then Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky didn't win his seat, nor did Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Thillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
And of course, then we can't believe that Republican candidates took a single seat in the House.
Truth matters, lies are eventually uncovered. Democrats accept the losses that occurred in the Senate and House. It's time for Republicans to accept reality and tell Donald Trump that he lost the presidential election so this country can move on to some semblance of normalcy. The lies being perpetuated by Republicans about our free and fair election are undermining our Democracy and giving fodder to our enemies. If there ever was a time to show moral leadership, this it it. It's time to stand up for your country, Republicans.
Teri Merrill
