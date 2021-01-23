Jail should have been more proactive about COVID
I read the article in The Star this morning, “Inmates separated to reduce jail’s outbreak.” I talked to [reporter] Evan Goodenow back in December to see if anyone there had any information on what was going on in the [Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center] with the COVID-19 virus, because my wife was an inmate there. Then I had emailed him with the information I got from the local Health Department.
There are several issues at NRADC that are missing from this article, but only one that I want to discuss today. What about inmates who were released after they started having inmates/staff/guards showing signs from having the virus?
My wife is 61 years old and has a history of having medical issues that make her more likely to be infected with the virus. So due to the way the jail was handling operations during her time there I had her tested the day she was released, Jan. 10. Two days later we got the results, and she was positive. No, she wasn’t tested prior to release.
Now she’s in the hospital with breathing problems and I’m at home again worrying about her condition and wondering when and if she’s going to come home. After losing both of my parents in April 2020 to the virus you might be able to imagione what I’m going through now. In my opinion my wife’s situation, as well as for all inmates/guards/staff, could have been prevented if the NRADC had been more proactive and taken more/better preventative actions sooner.
William Mason Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.