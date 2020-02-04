My name is Savannah Keller and I am the chapter president for James Wood High School FCCLA. I would like to inform you about some exciting upcoming events that our chapter will be doing in the month of February. This Thursday, February 6th, we will be hosting our Epilepsy Awareness basketball game in the JWHS gymnasium. There will be raffles, T-shirts, and baked goods for sale during the game. This Friday, February 7th, from 3 to 6 p.m. we will be hosting our annual Community Cares Day in front of the Dollar Tree located at Stonewall Plaza. We will be collecting art supplies, diapers, and pet and baby supplies for our member's projects which will benefit Adult Care Center, Northwestern Community Services, and Healthy Families. Our members will compete with these projects at the State Leadership and Recognition Conference in April. We will also be hosting a bake sale where all proceeds will go to the Virginia Epilepsy Foundation. February 9th-15th is FCCLA week where we celebrate and spread the word about our chapter!
FCCLA is an intra-curricular student organization associated with Family and Consumer Sciences education. The forerunner of our program was known as FHA, Future Homemakers of America. We were rebranded in 1999 as Family, Career, Community Leaders of America. Our new image is meant to more effectively represent an organization that offers career exploration, community service, and leadership development focused on sustaining healthy families
