Even if squirrels consistently pester you by eating the birdseed you faithfully put in your birdfeeder every day, Jeff Taylor's photo on Tuesday's front page had to elicit a smile.
Mr. Taylor once again captured a sweet and inspiring moment to brighten our day. The picture inspired a story that I'll tell our grandkids tomorrow: "Two hungry squirrels." The photo will serve as the illustration for my little fantasy. Thank you, thank you for the humor and warmth you bring to us, Mr. Taylor! Your pictures are "stories" that brighten our days.
Sylvia Tarro
Stephenson
