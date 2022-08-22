Anyone can say they're "pro-life", but only some people live those values. Democratic Congressional candidate Jennifer Lewis was recently honored by the American Red Cross as a Hero for Babies. Jennifer's blood happens to be CMV negative, a rare quality that means her blood can be given to premies and newborns. She has donated over three gallons and 31 units of blood over the past few years.
This past April, Jennifer explained that, "Because my blood can be used for babies, I've been honored by the Red Cross as being a Hero for Babies." She noted what a good experience she's had, stating that "the American Red Cross Virginia Region staff had me laughing so hard. I really do have a good time when I donate." Jennifer plans to continue to donate and encourages all who can to do so.
When I vote, I like to know what kind of person I'm voting for. It matters more to me than some focus-group-tested label. This fall, I'm voting for Jennifer Lewis who's shown that she really cares about babies. She grew up in rural Virginia and really lives her Virginia values.
Robinette Lynch
Lake Frederick
