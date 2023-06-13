I am writing this to ask for your support and vote for my husband, John Jewell.
John is seeking the Republican nomination for the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. John and I have lived in the Back Creek District for 26 years and raised our now adult children here.
In our 36 years of marriage, I have witnessed John working the hardest in difficult times, shining the brightest in the darkest times and raising his hand highest with an offer to help regardless of who needs it. All of these qualities have enabled John to help raise our children to be successful adults, to have an amazing 40-year career at the United States Senate and, currently, as he serves as chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission.
When John asked me what I thought about him running for the Board of Supervisors, I was not at all surprised — helping is what he does best!
John is a man of faith and integrity, and his calm demeanor will be a welcome addition to the Board of Supervisors.
Please cast your vote for John Jewell on June 20, or you may vote early at the County Administration Building, 107 North Kent St., until June 17.
Susan Jewell
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.