John Jewell is a man of faith, family and community.
John brings to the table 40 years of experience in the U.S. Senate as assistant sergeant at arms/chief information officer. He is now chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission guiding land use decisions and recommendations for changes.
We are fortunate to have a candidate with such accomplishments. His knowledge and experience will help direct the growth and future of Frederick County.
John is a people person and a good soul. We met John and his wife Susan through our church, Second Opequon Presbyterian. Over the past years they have become good friends and supported us with prayers, card and love during my wife's illness.
We need John at this critical time to guide the future of our community. Vote John Jewell, a common-sense conservative leader for Back Creek District supervisor.
Ronald and Janice Hoover
Frederick County
