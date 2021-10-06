There is no more qualified candidate for the Stonewall District representative to the Frederick County School Board than Dr. John Lamanna. He has lived in Frederick County for more than 40 years and raised his children in FCPS. He made a career and holds a doctorate degree in education. Dr. Lamanna worked for 45 years at Timber Ridge School in Frederick County, serving 14 years as the executive director. He served 18 years on the Frederick County School Board holding the Shawnee District and at large seats and serving eight years as School Board chair.
John has experience working with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to achieve common goals for local education. He served several years on the board of directors of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber including a year as board chair, a job that required working closely with other community leaders. He collaborates to make decisions on important and difficult issues in a level-headed and respectful manner.
Dr. Lamanna has no personal or hidden agendas. He takes his obligation to run as a non-partisan candidate seriously and understands that a political agenda has no place on the School Board. He is an individual of high standards, integrity, and commitment to serving his community.
Please consider voting for Dr. John Lamanna, who has the proven leadership skills and experience to provide a high-quality education to the students of Frederick County.
Jody Wall
Former School Board member, Frederick County
