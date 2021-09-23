Dr. John Lamanna, perhaps you’ve heard of him? I hope so, as he is a stalwart steward of public education and the preeminent candidate for the Stonewall district’s seat on the Frederick County School Board.
John is no stranger to the responsibilities of having a seat at the board table. He has served before, both as a board member and as the board’s chairman. He is a proud advocate of the value that effective educational programming can bring to a school system as diverse as Frederick County’s.
One of John’s most favorable traits is that he listens; he believes everyone has a voice. He is also unfailingly analytical, not driven by emotional or political winds. He advocates for every student, be they general education, special needs, technical-vocational oriented, gifted, ESOL, or students moving through personal transitions. His sole interest is ensuring that students exit Frederick County Public Schools with skills and knowledge that allow them to embrace and succeed in post high school opportunities.
I have worked with John on the Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee and at Timber Ridge School when he was CEO and I can attest he is 100% the real deal when it comes to educational leadership. He is fiscally responsible, always sensitive to budgetary challenges, and completely transparent in his transactions. He also wholly understands the necessity of collaboration with other county agencies, be they elected or appointed officials. He is in one word— effective! He is who we need on the school board.
Dr. Osborne F. Abbey Jr.
Frederick County
