I had to laugh that the Trump Cult, i.e. the modern Republican Party, is now wringing its collective hands and pearl clutching over the “weaponization of the judicial process.” Really?
They’ve gone gunning for every Democrat in the White House or who they thought might get there for over 30 years. But the Democrats are “weaponizing” the process? Please! Look up the word “hypocrisy.”
Now the "Great Leader" is set to potentially give the cult a major, historical, black eye with 91 charges that expose it as about as American as Russia or China and crooked as a dog’s hind leg, and they’re flinging you-know-what hoping it’ll stick.
The founders that they claim to revere believed that the powerful in the new nation should not be above the law. “Going after” the powerful is not “weaponizing” anything; it’s following in the footsteps of those visionary leaders of the Revolution who said our new democratic republic won’t coddle the rich and powerful. They would recoil in terror at the cult’s current attempts to push legislation to protect their man from having to answer the treasonous charges because it’s inconveniencing his bid for power.
The founders would counter that if he’s truly innocent, why the need for such laws and shameless threats to defund and cripple the American judicial system? If the objective evidence is there to acquit, he and the cult will be vindicated and more popular than ever —martyrs of the “crooked” Democrats. Could it be therein lies the rub?
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
