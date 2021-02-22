Just asking
The older I get the more I realize that modern life poses many perplexing questions. For example, there’s Joan Lunden on TV flogging for a national senior care referral service called “A Place for Mother.” What’s up with that? How about dear ol’ dad? What is he, chopped liver? And then there’s all those signers signing for those people making public service announcements. No matter if it’s Governor Cuomo of New York, Dr. Fauci, or Governor Abbott of Texas, they all use signers to get the public service announcement to the deaf. This is as it should be, but is it really necessary for the signers to carry on the way they do? I mean, have you ever seen such a display of histrionics. They obviously need to use their hands to sign, but all that grimacing is simply over the top.
Finally, I would note that I have lived in Winchester for maybe 15 years at this point and all that time in the city limits. I estimate that on the average a fire truck roars by my residence three times a day. That begs the question as to where they are headed and why? If they were actually going to a fire there is no question this town would have been reduced to ashes long ago. If they are not putting out fires what are they doing?
Just asking.
Michael Rea Winchester
