The last update I received from the hip, woke generation informed me that they are now up to 124 genders and apparently still looking for more. I immediately recalled the plans to open a new high school in 2023. A quick Duck Duck Go search of the Frederick County records revealed NO updated plans to incorporate 124 gender fluid (or whatever) bathrooms in this new high school, just the usual two flavors.
This shortsightedness is sure to cost the county many tens of millions of dollars to correct. Presidential candidate Julian Castro pontificated on the need to assure the availability of abortions for Transgender Males. Yup, you heard it right, folks, abortions for 'guys'. So you know the Democrats are gonna legislate 124 bathrooms in every school, roadside rest stop, restaurant, national park, etc.
Just like in the commercials; "BUT WAIT," Aylor Middle School just broke ground for its new iteration. Again, no bathroom considerations in the plans, the usual two kinds. I'm giving 'em some slack, OK, just middle-schoolers, say maybe about 62 bathrooms should be just right.
So if you think each and every one of the 124 genders deserves their own bathroom, be sure to vote a straight Democrat ticket every time.
If you still believe there are the same two genders that have been around since Adam and Eve, congratulations on maintaining your common sense. Vote as you wish.
As for me, I'm buying stock in Don's John's and any company that converts classroom trailers into bathroom trailers.
