The trial for the people accused of torturing and abusing little 4.5-pound Miri the Yorkie comes today. Just to reconnect you, at age 11, Miri was 77 years old in dog years. Do you think a 77-year-old should be forced to have babies twice a year? The people with power over Miri made her do that to keep earning a living off her decaying little body. When her last litter died, they threw her in a ditch.
Another dog, in Texas, died after being beaten to the ground with a big stick nightly by a woman who then forced her to stand again to repeat the beating. Multiple horrified neighbors filmed this repeated nights; the justice system there, exactly like our judges have done the last two years, let the animal terrorists off the hook. Well, enough of that!
We the people require a justice system that punishes torture, not rewards it! Twenty-sixth Circuit: We are watching and we vote. We also talk to Richmond. We require judges that enforce community values. We are an animal-loving community of businesses and people donating big-time bucks to our shelters, and more online to pay vet bills. We require our elected officials to vigorously enforce laws on the books, and promise stronger laws as cruelty to animals soars to record heights in America. Running for office? You need to publish your stand against animal cruelty on your website ASAP. No position, no vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.