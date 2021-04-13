Justice overdue for abused animals
Yes, justice for Miri, the poor little Yorkie suffering years of painful abuse in a conspiracy of lies, mistreatment, malnourishment and denial of medical care, to make money selling sick puppies from her rotting body twice a year.
Star reporter Brian Brehm shined a light on this dirty secret; sweet Miri is not alone. In her honor, let’s bring justice to all our abused animals, something they are not getting in the Twenty-Sixth Circuit.
In every animal abuse case I have tracked for the last 18 to 24 months, our judges let the abuser off. The case on the mountain with the hoarding and abuse, reported by the fire department – minor consequences. Our judges sentence probation, never guilty, never the full fine, no jail time. Just a wink and a nod: that animals don’t matter. Our judges, appointed in Richmond, do not reflect the values of this community.
This better not happen on June 8. The eyes of the community are on you, judges. We know your names, when your terms expire, and Richmond knows you coddle animal abusers.
Many studies over the years have shown abuse of pets and animals is the first step to abusing children, elders, and women. When abusers get away with this, worse is sure to follow, because the person cannot control anger, rage, disappointment, drug use or mental illness. Justice is overdue for battered, starving Frederick County pets. Go to court June 8. Support Miri.
Robin Young Middletown
