Kathy Tagnesi has always possessed a “can do attitude” in every administrative position she has ever held and I totally endorse her to represent Ward 4 on our City Council.
I have known Kathy since 2004 when she became the vice president for nursing at Winchester Medical Center. I witnessed her spunk, perseverance, and determination to bring MAGNET accreditation to the nurses and staff.
Her background and managerial experience have involved managing hundreds of personnel and developing and managing multi-million budgets. Qualities we need on City Council!
Kathy’s style of positive leadership has been recognized by many organizations. After retiring from WMC, her passion to serve her community was demonstrated as she served on the City’s Social Services Board, was selected to be the Interim Director of the Sinclair Health Clinic, and then selected to be the interim director of Health Professions Programs at the Laurel Ridge Community College.
Her background, strategic thinking, experiences, and excellent communication skills, make her well-qualified to join and serve on the Winchester City Council. Her love and enjoyment of meeting and talking to everyone is apparent as she walks the neighborhoods campaigning.
I know she will be able to meet the “hurdles of city government” and represent WARD 4 effectively.
I fully endorse Kathy to be the next councilwomen and ask that you vote for her on Nov 8.
Liz Minor
Former City Mayor
