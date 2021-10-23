In June, Richard Bell joined other city officials to open a new section of the Winchester Green Circle Trail. Four months later, Richard wielded lopping shears in a marsh restoration project at the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve.
It was more than 20 years ago that he advocated for both of these projects as ways to connect our community’s neighborhoods, protect environmental quality, and enhance our lives here. That’s Richard Bell.
As a business owner and CEO, he has a practical perspective on governing. With credentials in urban planning and historic preservation, he has the creative vision to incorporate future needs with solutions to current problems. As a former School Board member and Chamber of Commerce leader, Richard is knows our city and its diverse constituencies well.
Richard works locally, which enables him to arrange his busy schedule to be on hand and on-site to understand citizens’ concerns and celebrate the community’s achievements. He knows what it means to govern, rather than simply oppose.
I respect the personal story of Mr. Bell’s opponent, Jorge Gonzalez. I also welcome his advocacy for apprenticeships and similar programs for students whether they plan to enter college or not. However, I’m disappointed that Mr. Gonzalez’s opinions do not appear (judging from his website and public statements) to be backed up by civic engagement and service in Winchester.
I urge my neighbors in Ward 1 to vote for Richard Bell to keep his experience, dedication, pragmatic outlook, and solid record of accomplishments on City Council.
Woodward Bousquet
Winchester
