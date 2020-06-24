Keep Confederate monuments to lost soldiers
It is time to remove all statues honoring Southern Civil War generals and politicians. Slavery was a key reason for the South’s secession, and we should no longer allow its public advocates or defenders positions of honor through public statuary. They started and/or lead the conduct of a war in which the lives of more young American soldiers were lost than any other conflict in our nation’s history. Their statues can be moved to museums where their role in history, good, bad, or some of both, can be placed in historical context.
Old men start and lead wars and young men die in them. Many towns and cities in the north and south declined to honor Civil War-era politicians and generals after that war. Instead, many of them erected statues recognizing the lost sons, brothers, fathers and other relatives who died in the Civil War. The bodies of many foot soldiers were never returned to their homes for burial, and these generic monuments were the only way of remembering lost kin. The names of those lost, which are frequently listed on such memorials, also stand as a lasting reminder to all of us of the folly of a war with our countrymen. For that reason, these monuments to lost soldiers should be allowed to stand, but plaques on them containing any language that suggest political support for slavery or the Confederacy should be removed and replaced with ones that do not contain any support for either one.
Bruce Hahn Winchester
