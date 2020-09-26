As a citizen of Winchester, I am grateful people like Les Veach are willing to come forward to serve our city and citizens. To those who know Les, this is hardly a surprise. I have known him a long time. Les has always put his energies into helping others. Just to name a few examples of how he goes above and beyond, Les is a longtime member of Kiwanis and always there on those wonderful Pancake Days. A member of the Exchange Club, he has served as treasurer and once was named Exchangite of the Year. He has been involved in Apple Blossom events, spoken to school classes, taught Sunday school at church, and more. This type of giving back led to Les Veach becoming nominated as the Top of Virginia Chamber’s Greater Good 2019 “Citizen of the Year”! I could go on and on.
On top of all of that, he takes the time to serve as our representative on City Council. In that capacity, he has also served as Vice-Mayor, Vice-President of Council, and Council’s liaison to the school board.
We are fortunate to have Les Veach on our City Council. To keep him there, we need to vote for his reelection beginning September 18th, either by absentee or going directly to the Registrar’s Office to cast your early vote in person!
You don’t need an excuse to vote early, but if you want one, it would be that we need to keep Les Veach on our City Council!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.