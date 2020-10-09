When most people have a difficult task, they search for the most knowledgeable, experienced professional to do the job correctly, on-time and on budget. Frederick County has many difficult issues on its hands right now: Covid-19 health issues, lost tax revenues, questions involving safe school attendance, closed businesses, lost jobs, etc. Richard Kennedy, candidate for Shawnee District Board of Supervisors, IS that knowledgeable, experienced professional that can assist Shawnee District and Frederick County in its road back to normalcy and prosperity. He has senior-level business and financial background across industries such as banking, transportation, manufacturing, computers, staffing, and non-profits over 40 years, holds both a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA).
Richard is the former CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, has created working relationships with leaders in business, education, government, and non-profits; he is currently the interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice, guiding a highly-respected health care organization.
Richard has great empathy for people, understanding what people are going through and would be available to not only Shawnee District constituents but to all citizens of the county. To get a fuller picture, please visit kennedy4shawnee.com. Shawnee District voters, please consider casting your vote, this voting season, for Richard Kennedy for Board of Supervisors! Thank you!
