Richard Kennedy is seeking the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. He has a strong business and public service background, and a commitment to represent all the citizens of the Shawnee District. Richard's objectives as your representative includes business recovery from the pandemic, a sustained quality education system, improved county-wide broadband, and improved business development and growth in Frederick County. I believe Richard's extensive experience in both business and in community service makes him the best candidate for a position on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors that the Shawnee District could have. Besides his experience as the principal financial officer for multiple businesses, Richard was the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, where he led an organization supporting more than 820 business members. He is currently the interim CEO at Blue Ridge Hospice. Richard is a very compassionate person who has long been active in supporting Blue Ridge Hospice and other non-profit organizations such as the United Way. As your Shawnee District representative, Richard will keep people informed, listen to all ideas, reach across political lines to encourage open discussion and consensus on issues important to everyone in Frederick County and be fair and honest in his dealings with others. I encourage citizens to vote for Richard Kennedy, the Democratic candidate for supervisor, who will serve ALL the people who live in Frederick County and the Shawnee District.
For more information about Richard, please visit his website www.kennedy4shawnee.com.
