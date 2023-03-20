As a resident of Frederick County who has children enrolled in our public schools, I have attended many School Board and Board of Supervisors meetings. I’ve noticed Mr. Kevin Kenney in attendance. I’ve also noticed that his opponent, Heather Lockridge, has not.
Frederick County needs someone ready to jump in on day one to tackle the issues that this county is facing.
Mr. Kenney understands what this community needs and has the experience to back it up. He is a commonsense conservative who believes in building our infrastructure to support the growth of Frederick County.
Gainesboro residents have the opportunity to vote for Mr. Kenney during early voting, which is open now or on election day, April 11.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.