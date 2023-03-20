I strongly support Kevin Kenney to be our next supervisor for the Gainesboro District. I spent 12 years on the Planning Commission and Kevin filled my seat when I left. He has served 10 ten years, four as chairman. Kevin has the best interests of the citizens and our children at heart.
As a former building contractor, he understands contracts, budgets, and how to get the most bang for your buck. That is something we sorely need on the Board of Supervisors.
Please vote for Kevin Kenney on April 11! Or if you prefer early voting, please do so at the county office building.
George J. Kriz
Frederick County
