Are you tired of the petty politics taking over Frederick County? I know I am. Are you tired of our current board blaming past supervisors for the number of neighborhoods popping up all over Frederick County? I’m OK with growth as long as the infrastructure is in place to support this growth. And it’s not. Our Board of Supervisors are not problem solvers. If they were, they would address the overcrowding of our schools.
Mr. Kevin Kenny is running for Gainesboro supervisor. His resume is impressive. He has experience with oversight and management of multi-million-dollar projects that include management of budgets. He has attended every Board of Supervisor meeting (Heather Lockridge has not) and will be up to speed on day one. He is the right person for this job.
Mr. Kenney believes the needs of all the citizens in Frederick County should be first and foremost as our duty, not party politics. He also believes that party politics do not belong at the local level and believes Frederick County should bring back civility and dignity.
Vote Kevin Kenney for Gainesboro Board of Supervisor. Early voting is happening now and will end April 8. The special election will be held on April 11 at the Gainesborough, Albin, Redland, Nain and White Hall Precincts. Do your civic duty. Vote for Kevin Kenney.
Jessie Jenkins
Frederick County
